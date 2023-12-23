Contrasting Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zura Bio has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $245.11 million 8.65 -$204.62 million ($3.60) -10.21 Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Zura Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -83.48% -30.14% -24.57% Zura Bio N/A -74.71% -38.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Zura Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 0 1 4 0 2.80 Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20

Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus price target of $28.17, indicating a potential downside of 23.38%. Zura Bio has a consensus price target of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 215.59%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Twist Bioscience on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in San Diego, California.

