Contrasting Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Banc of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pacific Valley Bancorp alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 18.85% N/A N/A Banc of California 20.18% 8.65% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Banc of California’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $22.51 million 1.86 $5.21 million $1.14 8.25 Banc of California $354.32 million 2.19 $120.94 million $1.75 7.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banc of California has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Banc of California is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banc of California has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Banc of California, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banc of California 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banc of California has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Banc of California’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banc of California is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Banc of California beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Banc of California

(Get Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.