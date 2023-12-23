Contrasting Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $134.33 million 0.02 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.13

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of C$12.33, indicating a potential upside of 52.45%. Given Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust beats Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Automotive Properties REIT is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 77 income-producing commercial properties, representing approximately 2.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec. Automotive Properties REIT is the only public vehicle in Canada focused on consolidating automotive dealership real estate properties.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

(Get Free Report)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

