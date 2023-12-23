Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Head-To-Head Review

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) and Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Compugen has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Compugen alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Compugen and Protalix BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 1 0 5 0 2.67 Protalix BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 331.55%. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 455.56%. Given Protalix BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Protalix BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

This table compares Compugen and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $7.50 million 19.41 -$33.69 million ($0.37) -4.54 Protalix BioTherapeutics $47.64 million 2.70 -$14.93 million $0.05 36.01

Protalix BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Compugen. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protalix BioTherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compugen and Protalix BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -48.16% -39.06% Protalix BioTherapeutics 16.68% 62.80% 14.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Protalix BioTherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics beats Compugen on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused to address various mechanisms of immune resistance; and COM503, high affinity antibody, which blocks the interaction between IL-18 binding protein and IL-18. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products; and research collaboration with Johns Hopkins University for myeloid. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease. It also develops PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate for the treatment of Fabry disease; PRX-115, a plant cell-expressed recombinant PEGylated Uricase for the treatment of gout; and PRX-119, a plant cell-expressed PEGylated recombinant human DNase I product candidate for the treatment of NETs-related diseases. The company has agreements and partnerships with Pfizer; Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz); and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Hackensack, New Jersey. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Protalix Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.