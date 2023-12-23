Comparing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Grindr and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Grindr alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindr -2.35% 40.70% 0.98% Similarweb -19.27% -257.11% -17.21%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grindr and Similarweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindr $195.01 million 7.59 $850,000.00 N/A N/A Similarweb $193.23 million N/A -$83.66 million ($0.53) -9.83

Analyst Ratings

Grindr has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Grindr and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindr 0 0 0 0 N/A Similarweb 0 1 1 0 2.50

Similarweb has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.15%. Given Similarweb’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Grindr.

Risk & Volatility

Grindr has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.2% of Grindr shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Similarweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grindr beats Similarweb on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

About Similarweb

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, company and forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. Further, the company provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. It serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Grindr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.