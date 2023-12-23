Comparing Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) & Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) and Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Genius Sports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Radioio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Radioio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $341.03 million 4.06 -$181.64 million ($0.86) -7.33 Radioio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Radioio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Genius Sports and Radioio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 0 10 0 3.00 Radioio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $9.46, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Radioio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports -44.69% -14.37% -10.99% Radioio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Radioio beats Genius Sports on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery and optimisation of digital marketing campaigns, such as data-driven personalised ad creative; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc. operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness. In addition, it offers Radioio live channels that stream live and pre-recorded talk radio content over the Internet to individual customers via advertising. The company was formerly known as ioWorldMedia, Incorporated and changed its name to Radioio, Inc. December 2013. Radioio, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

