Comparing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Portage Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Epsilon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Portage Biotech and Epsilon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Portage Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 511.51%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

This table compares Portage Biotech and Epsilon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($6.90) -0.20 Epsilon Energy $69.96 million 1.60 $35.35 million $0.60 8.40

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epsilon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -117.92% -90.30% Epsilon Energy 36.67% 13.32% 11.20%

Volatility and Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats Portage Biotech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

