Collective Family Office LLC Sells 76 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Collective Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $378.15 and a 12 month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

