Citigroup Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $23.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

