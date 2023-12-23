Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Citigroup by 573.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.62.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

