CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 44,119 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $10,148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.52 and a fifty-two week high of $263.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

