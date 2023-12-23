CGN Advisors LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $230.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.15. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market cap of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

