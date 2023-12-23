CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.