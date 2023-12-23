Centre Asset Management LLC Sells 1,632 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centre Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $403.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.37 and a 200-day moving average of $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.