Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Centerspace and Redwood Trust are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Centerspace pays out 106.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out -95.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerspace has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Centerspace has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerspace 0 4 3 0 2.43 Redwood Trust 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centerspace and Redwood Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Centerspace currently has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $8.44, suggesting a potential upside of 13.50%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Centerspace.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Redwood Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Centerspace and Redwood Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerspace $256.72 million 3.40 -$13.47 million $2.74 21.14 Redwood Trust $708.00 million 1.20 -$163.52 million ($0.67) -11.10

Centerspace has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Redwood Trust. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centerspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Centerspace and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerspace 17.91% 5.44% 2.43% Redwood Trust -9.46% 3.29% 0.27%

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

