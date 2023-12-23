CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

NYSE CBRE opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,321,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 586,661 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,465,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,157,000 after acquiring an additional 288,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,083,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

