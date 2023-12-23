Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

