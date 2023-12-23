Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.50.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at $12,486,481.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCL. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

