Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of uniQure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.33.

uniQure Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03. uniQure has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

