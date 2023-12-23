Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. Desjardins set a C$37.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. CSFB upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$33.91.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$30.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.36.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6940211 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.05%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

