Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$62.00.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$64.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$62.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$64.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

