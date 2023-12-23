Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$53.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$50.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$55.46.

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.14. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$40.52 and a 52-week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

