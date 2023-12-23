Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $71.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enovis from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.66 and a beta of 1.98.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $532,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

