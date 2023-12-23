Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$72.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cameco from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.20.

TSE:CCO opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$30.02 and a 52-week high of C$63.12.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$575.00 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 2.2430815 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total transaction of C$1,468,620.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.43, for a total value of C$1,404,675.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

