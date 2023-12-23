CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Desjardins cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$35.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$28.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.87. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.44 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4389866 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.