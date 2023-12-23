Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $91.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.12, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

