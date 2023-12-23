Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The stock has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

