Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Raised to $26.50

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -625.00%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,024.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 293.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at $323,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Further Reading

