Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $85.00

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th.
NYSE:NVS opened at $98.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Novartis has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $209.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
