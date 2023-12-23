Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Target Price at $27.90

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 504,869 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after purchasing an additional 362,720 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 30,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

