Brokerages Set G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) PT at $28.00

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other G-III Apparel Group news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,880.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

