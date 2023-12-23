Brokerages Set Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Target Price at $26.05

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on FL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BTIG Research cut Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $47.22.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 444.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 200.5% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,641 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1,548.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

