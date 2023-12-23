Brokerages Set Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT at $14.38

Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EDIT shares. Citigroup upgraded Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 792.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,536,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,582,000 after buying an additional 370,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,595,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 177,334 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $28,424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $23,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

