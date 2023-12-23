Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) PT at $80.00

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

