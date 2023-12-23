British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

