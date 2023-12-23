British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $40.84.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
