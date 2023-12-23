British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Down 1.3%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.12. Approximately 1,592,150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,066,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $32,698,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $33,041,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

