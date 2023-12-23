Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

