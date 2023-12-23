Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Receives $67.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

BXP stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 318.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 32,827 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties



BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

