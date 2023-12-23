boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BHOOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on boohoo group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 45 ($0.57) in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.54) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 30 ($0.38) to GBX 26 ($0.33) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BHOOY

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $10.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $13.92.

(Get Free Report

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.