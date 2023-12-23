BNB Price Hits $268.74 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. BNB has a total market capitalization of $40.77 billion and $765.23 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $268.74 or 0.00615054 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,694,057 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,694,103.37657377. The last known price of BNB is 268.18962856 USD and is down -2.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1908 active market(s) with $971,396,156.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
