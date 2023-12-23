BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PPL (NYSE:PPL)

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered PPL from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised PPL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.38.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. PPL has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,838,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298,570 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,567,000 after purchasing an additional 346,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PPL by 13.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

