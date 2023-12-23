BMO Capital Markets Raises FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $447.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $436.00 to $447.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $441.56.

FDS opened at $468.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.64 and its 200-day moving average is $432.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $475.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total transaction of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

