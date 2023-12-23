Blackstone’s (BX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.41.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $130.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.92. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $132.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,965 shares of company stock worth $11,469,932 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

