BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.25 at CIBC

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $4.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

