BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $4.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BB. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $72,196.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

