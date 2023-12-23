Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

BHLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a sell rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BHLB

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.30 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.