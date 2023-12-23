BCS Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $348.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

