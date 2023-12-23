Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BTE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$4.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.17. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 31.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.9147609 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is 7.38%.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

