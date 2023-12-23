Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $225.40.

CAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 409,985 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $40,606,000. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAR opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.78. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $153.55 and a 12-month high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 559.82% and a net margin of 14.95%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $21.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

