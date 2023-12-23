Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.85 and a 200-day moving average of $307.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

